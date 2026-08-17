Who is Wynd Kaufmyn, first person jailed for protesting AI?

Kaufmyn staged a sit-in protest in February 2025, refusing to leave despite facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

She was convicted in June for interfering with a business, trespassing with intent to interfere with a business, unlawful assembly, and refusal to disperse at a riot.

On Friday, sheriff's officers handcuffed her as fellow campaigners sang: "Rise up, rise up and join us. Do not let the tech bros destroy us."