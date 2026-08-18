Apple ordered to refund ₹45,500 over iPhone 15 issues
What's the story
Apple has been directed by a consumer commission in Haryana to pay ₹45,500 to an iPhone 15 user. The decision comes after the device was found to have persistent overheating issues, Bluetooth, and network connectivity problems. The company failed to prove its claim that the phone had been tampered with.
Commission's verdict
Refund amount and other expenses
The Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Apple India to pay ₹45,500 to complainant Rajbir Phogat, an advocate.
Phogat had bought the iPhone 15 for ₹64,999 in January 2024.
Along with the refund, the commission also directed Apple to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and another ₹5,000 toward litigation expenses.
Resolution attempts
Phogat visited authorized service center
Facing persistent issues with his new iPhone 15, Phogat first visited an Apple-authorized service center, where some settings were changed and he was assured that the device would work fine. However, the problems persisted.
He then contacted Apple's customer support and updated the device as per the company's instructions but to no avail.
Case details
Apple denied manufacturing defect
Apple India denied any manufacturing defect in the iPhone and claimed that the device had been tampered with.
The company also said its warranty doesn't cover such modifications.
However, the commission found that Apple and the authorized service center failed to provide an affidavit from the engineer or technician who examined the device or an expert report proving that it had indeed been tampered with.
Service deficiency
Commission directed Apple to refund depreciated value of device
The commission found a deficiency in Apple's service and directed the company to refund the depreciated value of the device.
The customer will have to hand over the iPhone to Apple at the time of payment.
This case comes amid complaints of overheating that emerged soon after the launch of the iPhone 15 series in 2023.