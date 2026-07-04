Apple's 2026 roadmap includes up to 16 new device launches
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for one of its busiest product launches in years, with as many as 16 new devices expected by the end of 2026. The tech giant's roadmap includes a range of products such as new iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads, and smart home devices. This comes after the debut of a revamped Siri in beta mode and indicates that several products previously delayed due to the AI assistant's development are now on track for release.
Upcoming innovation
Foldable iPhone will be Apple's most anticipated device
The most anticipated product in Apple's upcoming lineup is the foldable iPhone Ultra. The device is expected to sport a 7.7-inch inner folding display and a 5.3-inch external screen. It may also replace Face ID with a Touch ID-enabled power button and support advanced multitasking features in iOS 27, according to reports from MacRumors and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Wearable enhancements
Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 to get major upgrades
The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are also in line for major upgrades. These include faster processors, possible Touch ID integration, and more health sensors. The satellite feature may be expanded to support Apple Maps and photo sharing via satellites, making these wearables even more advanced than before.
Computer updates
Mac Studio, Mac mini, iMac to get M5-series processors
Apple is also planning several updates for its Mac lineup. The Mac Studio, Mac mini, and iMac are all expected to be upgraded with M5-series processors later this year. Bloomberg further reports that a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M6 chip is also on the cards.
Future plans
Home hub with FaceTime capabilities in the works
Apple is said to be working on a redesigned MacBook Ultra, which could launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The premium laptop may feature an OLED touchscreen display, a thinner chassis, Dynamic Island, and M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. In addition, Apple is also said to be expanding its smart home ambitions with a new Home Hub featuring an A18 chip and FaceTime capabilities.