Revamped Siri clears path for Apple's launch spree

Apple's 2026 roadmap includes up to 16 new device launches

By Akash Pandey 11:18 am Jul 04, 202611:18 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up for one of its busiest product launches in years, with as many as 16 new devices expected by the end of 2026. The tech giant's roadmap includes a range of products such as new iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads, and smart home devices. This comes after the debut of a revamped Siri in beta mode and indicates that several products previously delayed due to the AI assistant's development are now on track for release.