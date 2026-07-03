The admission comes after the company laid off some 8,000 employees

Zuckerberg admits Meta's AI progress is slow

By Akash Pandey 11:24 am Jul 03, 202611:24 am

What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the development of artificial intelligence (AI) agents is progressing at a slower pace than anticipated. The admission comes after the company laid off some 8,000 employees and reassigned another 7,000 to new AI-focused teams. Despite the challenges, Meta is still investing heavily in AI infrastructure and expects to see meaningful results from its investments in the next three to six months.