Ram Temple row: CCTV shows accused hiding money in socks

Officer

Temple does not retain more than 45 days of footage

An officer said, "During the counting, five individuals can be seen whisking away bundles of notes from the pile, hiding them in their clothes or shoving it in socks. Searches at the premises linked to these individuals have already led to recovery of cash. Unfortunately, the temple does not retain more than 45 days of CCTV footage. So we cannot say with certainty for how long this theft has been going on."