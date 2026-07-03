Amazon's satellite internet service is ready for launch

Launch timeline

Amazon's approach similar to SpaceX's

The recent development puts Amazon on course to meet its target of launching the satellite internet service by mid-2026. However, Weber cautioned that users shouldn't expect immediate results. The company plans to improve performance and capacity with more satellite launches in the future. This strategy is similar to SpaceX's approach when it launched its "Better than nothing beta" for Starlink in 2020 with nearly 900 satellites already in orbit.