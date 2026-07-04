Padikkal now has 10 tons and 20 fifties in First-Class cricket

2nd unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal misses out on century

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:10 am Jul 04, 202611:10 am

What's the story

Star Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal narrowly missed out on his 10th century in First-Class cricket. The southpaw was dismissed for 94 on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle. Padikkal could not add a single run to his overnight score as Keshara Nuwantha trapped him on just the third delivery of the day. Here we look at his performance and stats.