2nd unofficial Test: Devdutt Padikkal misses out on century
What's the story
Star Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal narrowly missed out on his 10th century in First-Class cricket. The southpaw was dismissed for 94 on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle. Padikkal could not add a single run to his overnight score as Keshara Nuwantha trapped him on just the third delivery of the day. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A defining stand with Sudharsan
Sri Lanka posted a challenging 366/10 while batting first. In response, India were 66/1 when Padikkal arrived at three. The left-hander joined forces with Sai Sudharsan, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. While Sudharsan touched the three-figure mark, Padikkal narrowly missed out. Nevertheless, their 182-run stand took India's total past 250 with eight wickets remaining. Padikkal batted with positive intent as he regularly found boundaries.
Career
Here are his FC stats
Padikkal's 94 off 152 balls was laced with 11 fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster now has nine tons and 21 fifties in First-Class cricket. He played a 67-run knock in the series opener as well. Playing his 56th match, the left-handed batter has raced to 3,800 runs at an average of 42-plus. Padikkal has also played two Tests for India, scoring a half-century. He made his Test debut in 2024.