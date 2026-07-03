Sai Sudharsan hammers tons in back-to-back First-Class matches: Stats 

Knock

A fine hand from the southpaw

Responding to the home team's total, India A were off to a fine start as Aman Mokhade (38) and Sudharsan added 66 runs for the opening wicket. The latter then joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The two left-handers dominated the proceedings, recording an unbeaten 181-run stand. While Sudharsan completed his hundred, Padikkal returned unbeaten on 94. Their brilliance meant the visitors were at 247/1 at stumps.