Sai Sudharsan hammers tons in back-to-back First-Class matches: Stats
What's the story
India's batting sensation Sai Sudharsan scored a brilliant century on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A. The opener put up a stellar show in Galle after Sri Lanka posted a challenging 366/10 while batting first. This is Sudharsan's second century of the ongoing series, having previously scored an impressive 132 runs in the first match.
Knock
A fine hand from the southpaw
Responding to the home team's total, India A were off to a fine start as Aman Mokhade (38) and Sudharsan added 66 runs for the opening wicket. The latter then joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The two left-handers dominated the proceedings, recording an unbeaten 181-run stand. While Sudharsan completed his hundred, Padikkal returned unbeaten on 94. Their brilliance meant the visitors were at 247/1 at stumps.
Career
Sudharsan slams 10th FC hundred
Sudharsan returned unbeaten on 104 off 184 balls, having smoked 13 fours. This was his 10th hundred in First-Class cricket across 42 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also owns 10 fifties. The Tamil Nadu batter has raced past 2,900 runs across 71 innings at an average of 40-plus. 383 of his runs have come across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91 (50s: 3).