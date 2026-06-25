Sai Sudharsan slams his 9th First-Class hundred: Key stats

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Sudharsan slams 9th FC hundred

Sudharsan was eventually dismissed for 132 off 175 balls, having smoked 19 fours. This was his ninth hundred in First-Class cricket across 41 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also owns 10 fifties. The Tamil Nadu batter has raced to 2,804 runs across 69 innings at an average of around 40. His best score in the format reads 213. 383 of his runs have come across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91 (50s: 3).