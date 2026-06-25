Sai Sudharsan slams his 9th First-Class hundred: Key stats
What's the story
India A's Sai Sudharsan scored a brilliant century in the first unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A at the Galle International Stadium. He reached the three-figure mark off just 130 balls, raising his bat after a composed innings that highlighted his growing reputation as one of India's most dependable young batters. The left-handed batter opened for the visitors after India A won the toss and elected to bat.
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Sudharsan accelerates after lunch, adds to Sri Lanka A's woes
Sudharsan was positive from the outset, having dominated an 82-run opening stand with Ayush Pandey (25). The former's knock gained momentum after lunch as he accelerated without taking undue risks. He punished loose deliveries and rotated the strike smartly. Later in the day, Sudharsan then joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) for a third-wicket partnership worth 90 runs. Sudharsan completed his hundred in the second session as India A went past 200.
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Sudharsan slams 9th FC hundred
Sudharsan was eventually dismissed for 132 off 175 balls, having smoked 19 fours. This was his ninth hundred in First-Class cricket across 41 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also owns 10 fifties. The Tamil Nadu batter has raced to 2,804 runs across 69 innings at an average of around 40. His best score in the format reads 213. 383 of his runs have come across seven Tests (12 innings) at an average of 31.91 (50s: 3).