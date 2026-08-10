Kiran Abbavaram to lead mythological-fantasy film 'Indraputra'
What's the story
Zee Studios has announced the title of Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming mythological action-fantasy film as Indraputra. The project, directed by Srikanth Puppala, will go on floors in October. The story revolves around dharma (righteous duty) and adharma (violation of dharma), with Abbavaram in a central role. He called it "very different and unconventional from anything I have done before."
Actor's statement
'This role requires both emotional depth and...'
Abbavaram told Variety, "The moment I heard the story, I realized it was a film that would stimulate me further as an actor and it very well aligns with my cinematic vision."
"The role requires both emotional depth and physical changes, and I am excited to bring this character to life. I am thankful to Zee Studios and Srikanth garu for believing in me."
Director's vision
Puppala's take on the film
Puppala, making his feature directorial debut with Indraputra, said, "Indraputra is a dream that has been close to my heart for a very long time."
"Our mythology is filled with timeless stories, and with this film, we aim to present one such epic on a scale that is both visually spectacular and emotionally relevant to audiences across the country."
Production details
Everything we know so far
Indraputra will be produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, with Keerthan as co-producer. The film is currently in pre-production.
The supporting cast, technical crew, and release date are yet to be announced.
Arora said, "Indraputra is the beginning of a world we have been passionately building."
"Inspired by the richness of Indian mythology, infused with a contemporary vision, the film marks the first chapter of a very expansive mythological universe."