Sanjay Kapoor recalls struggling for work despite 'Sirf Tum' success
What's the story
Sanjay Kapoor, the veteran Bollywood actor, recently opened up about a puzzling phase in his career. He revealed that despite the massive success of his 1999 film Sirf Tum, he didn't receive any new film offers. In an interview with Digital Commentary, he expressed confusion over this unexpected turn of events. "Sirf Tum was such a huge hit that today, even after 27 years, we are talking about it," he said.
Career trajectory
The actor's bafflement over industry reaction
Kapoor further lamented, "But look at my destiny; I didn't sign a single film after Sirf Tum."
"Today, if people give three hits, their career is set for 25 years. They bag several ads. They start earning in crores just after one big hit."
"People easily take my name when a film flops, but when a film did great, people didn't give me any credit."
Film's merit
Kapoor defends 'Sirf Tum's success
Kapoor also defended the film, saying its success was not just due to its hit songs.
"Apart from having superhit songs, the script of Sirf Tum was unbelievable," he said.
He also pointed out that the lead pair in the film does not meet until the very end, adding to its intrigue.
"I won't lie that I was loaded with projects and I declined. I had limited offers, but they were not very great."
Career challenges
Kapoor's career challenges
Kapoor's other major success came with Raja (1995), which followed his troubled debut, Prem.
Interestingly, Raja director Indra Kumar had earlier spoken about how Prem's failure made him hesitant to work with Kapoor again.
Despite these two major successes, Kapoor admitted that becoming a consistent leading man was a tough journey throughout his career.
In recent years, he has found success through his supporting characters in movies like Param Sundari and Merry Christmas.