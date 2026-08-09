'Ramayana': Ajinkya Deo reveals how he transformed into Vishwamitra
What's the story
Ajinkya Deo, who plays Guru Vishwamitra in the much-awaited film Ramayana, revealed that it initially took him two hours to get into character. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It will be released in Indian theaters on November 8.
Transformation details
It initially took 2 hours to get ready
Deo described the process of achieving his character's look as "crazy."
He told Zoom, "As we started doing it initially, it used to take about two hours to dress up with the beard, makeup, and wig. But later on, we found shortcuts."
The actor added that he couldn't eat with the full beard on during lunchtime, and removing and reapplying it would take another two hours.
Makeup innovation
Deo's British makeup artist came up with a brilliant solution
Deo's makeup artist, a British woman, came up with a brilliant solution to the problem. She cut the beard into three parts so that Deo could remove one part and eat comfortably.
"It was a very lovely process. I can never forget the making of Ramayana and all the things that I went through," he said.
Co-stars' performance
Deo praised his co-stars
Deo also lauded his co-stars, especially Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.
He said, "I think there couldn't have been any better Rama than Ranbir. He just suited the bill."
"You really feel that purity within him."
Also praising Yash, he noted, "Means what I felt while I was working with him... the kind of expressions and the way he came across... it was like a very lovable Ravana with a treacherous mind."