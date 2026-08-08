Cop deployed outside Salman Khan's home dies of heart attack
What's the story
A police constable, who was assigned to provide security to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has passed away due to a heart attack. The 41-year-old officer named Ganesh reportedly fell ill and collapsed while on duty outside Khan's residence in Mumbai. Other officers present at the scene rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.
Security concerns
Why is Khan being provided police protection?
Khan's security has been increased due to threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Bishnoi is reportedly seeking revenge for Khan's alleged hunting of a blackbuck in the 1990s.
In 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired several shots outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai, which was later found to be an intimidation tactic ordered by Bishnoi.
Threats issued
What is the connection between Bishnoi and Khan?
Bishnoi, who gained notoriety after the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has openly threatened Khan over his alleged involvement in the blackbuck hunting case during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain.
The actor has said that he is not afraid of these threats and has left it to God for his safety.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will soon host the reality show Bigg Boss 20.