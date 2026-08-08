Cop deployed outside Salman Khan's home dies of heart attack

Bishnoi, who gained notoriety after the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has openly threatened Khan over his alleged involvement in the blackbuck hunting case during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The actor has said that he is not afraid of these threats and has left it to God for his safety.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will soon host the reality show Bigg Boss 20.