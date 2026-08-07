BYD launches $215,000 flagship luxury SUV

The Yangwang U8L Premium Edition is a massive vehicle, measuring 5,400mm long, 2,049mm wide, and 1,921mm high. It has a wheelbase of 3,250mm.

The SUV is powered by four electric motors and a two-liter engine paired with a BYD Blade battery of 56.58kWh capacity.

The vehicle offers an all-electric range of up to 230km and a combined range of up to an impressive 1,205km.