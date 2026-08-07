BYD launches $215,000 flagship luxury SUV
What's the story
BYD has launched its latest ultra-luxury SUV, the Yangwang U8L Premium Edition, in China. The vehicle is priced at around $215,000 and comes with four captain's seats. The new model is an extended version of the standard flagship plug-in hybrid SUV that went on sale last year.
Vehicle specifications
The SUV offers an all-electric range of up to 230km
The Yangwang U8L Premium Edition is a massive vehicle, measuring 5,400mm long, 2,049mm wide, and 1,921mm high. It has a wheelbase of 3,250mm.
The SUV is powered by four electric motors and a two-liter engine paired with a BYD Blade battery of 56.58kWh capacity.
The vehicle offers an all-electric range of up to 230km and a combined range of up to an impressive 1,205km.
Tech features
It features BYD 'God's Eye A' driver assist system
The Yangwang U8L Premium Edition comes with BYD's Flash Charging technology, which can charge the battery from 10% to 70% in just five minutes. A full charge (10% to 97%) takes only nine minutes.
The SUV also features BYD God's Eye A driver assist system with a roof-mounted LiDAR and 40 sets of full-domain high-precision sensors for all-scenario navigation assistance.
Interior amenities
The vehicle has zero-gravity luxury seats
The interior of the Yangwang U8L Premium Edition is as luxurious as its exterior. It comes with a premium interior with gold accents.
Three large displays are mounted on the dashboard: one for the driver, one for infotainment in the middle, and another for passengers.
The zero-gravity luxury seats come with an electric legrest and an 18-point massage function.