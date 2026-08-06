Ministers broke trust, released pictures of me ending fast: Wangchuk
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has accused the government of breaking a promise by releasing photos of him ending his 26-day hunger strike. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Wangchuk claimed there was a clear understanding that no photographs from his midnight meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh would be released until opposition leaders and student representatives were involved in the announcement. "The ministers...pledged to me, they wouldn't release it. They broke the promise," he said.
Announcement terms
Wangchuk's terms for breaking his fast
Wangchuk said he wanted members of other political parties and student leaders to be part of the announcement.
He said that since the ministers came after midnight, he suggested that the news be released on his terms, with photographs of "opposition leaders and, if possible, student leaders put together so it appeared to be a joint effort."
Senior Intelligence Bureau officials present were made witnesses to this agreement, he added.
Witness
Wangchuk claimed understanding was breached within minutes
"I told the IB officers, 'You are witnesses...Nobody will release any images to the media until I break the news with all parties represented.' They agreed and made that promise," he said.
However, Wangchuk claimed the understanding was breached within minutes.
"I was waiting to collect photographs of leaders from other parties. Within five minutes, a senior IB officer came huffing and puffing and said, 'Sir, I don't know how, but these images are already running on television channels'."
Trust broken
Incident has shaken his faith in political leaders
Wangchuk dismissed allegations of striking a "midnight deal" with the government to end his fast, saying he could have made bigger deals if he wanted to.
"I could have even said, 'Make me the education minister.' If I wanted to make deals, I had many opportunities," he said.
The incident has shaken his faith in political leaders as they broke their promise, Wangchuk said.
Protest details
Details on Wangchuk's hunger strike
Wangchuk had joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on the NEET issue and started his hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
His health deteriorated, leading to his shift to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on July 18.
This move triggered protests from students who alleged he was shifted against his wishes.
After a court petition from his wife demanding a private hospital transfer, Wangchuk was moved to Medanta Hospital on July 21.
Strike conclusion
What happened next?
Union Ministers Nadda and Singh met Wangchuk three days later.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message on strict anti-paper leak laws, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on July 24.
Later, photographs of the ministers offering him soup to break his fast emerged, leading to the current controversy over the release of images without prior agreement with all parties involved in the announcement.