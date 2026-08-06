Loading...
Home / News / India News / Ministers broke trust, released pictures of me ending fast: Wangchuk
Ministers broke trust, released pictures of me ending fast: Wangchuk
Wangchuk was on 26-day hunger strike

Ministers broke trust, released pictures of me ending fast: Wangchuk

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 06, 2026
11:13 am
What's the story

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has accused the government of breaking a promise by releasing photos of him ending his 26-day hunger strike. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Wangchuk claimed there was a clear understanding that no photographs from his midnight meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh would be released until opposition leaders and student representatives were involved in the announcement. "The ministers...pledged to me, they wouldn't release it. They broke the promise," he said.

Announcement terms

Wangchuk's terms for breaking his fast

Wangchuk said he wanted members of other political parties and student leaders to be part of the announcement.

He said that since the ministers came after midnight, he suggested that the news be released on his terms, with photographs of "opposition leaders and, if possible, student leaders put together so it appeared to be a joint effort."

Senior Intelligence Bureau officials present were made witnesses to this agreement, he added.

Witness

Wangchuk claimed understanding was breached within minutes

"I told the IB officers, 'You are witnesses...Nobody will release any images to the media until I break the news with all parties represented.' They agreed and made that promise," he said.

However, Wangchuk claimed the understanding was breached within minutes.

"I was waiting to collect photographs of leaders from other parties. Within five minutes, a senior IB officer came huffing and puffing and said, 'Sir, I don't know how, but these images are already running on television channels'."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust broken

Incident has shaken his faith in political leaders 

Wangchuk dismissed allegations of striking a "midnight deal" with the government to end his fast, saying he could have made bigger deals if he wanted to.

"I could have even said, 'Make me the education minister.' If I wanted to make deals, I had many opportunities," he said.

The incident has shaken his faith in political leaders as they broke their promise, Wangchuk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest details

Details on Wangchuk's hunger strike

Wangchuk had joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on the NEET issue and started his hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

His health deteriorated, leading to his shift to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on July 18.

This move triggered protests from students who alleged he was shifted against his wishes.

After a court petition from his wife demanding a private hospital transfer, Wangchuk was moved to Medanta Hospital on July 21.

Strike conclusion

What happened next?

Union Ministers Nadda and Singh met Wangchuk three days later.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message on strict anti-paper leak laws, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on July 24.

Later, photographs of the ministers offering him soup to break his fast emerged, leading to the current controversy over the release of images without prior agreement with all parties involved in the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT