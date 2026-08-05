Armed man arrested at Trump's golf course
What's the story
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday at President Donald Trump's golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, ahead of the president's visit for a fundraising dinner there. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as Jeanine John Taele. He was reportedly seen taking photos and videos of the security preparations ahead of the fundraiser for the Republican National Committee (RNC) two days later.
Evidence discovered
Deputies found loaded magazine in suspect's pocket
Upon arresting Taele, deputies found a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket and a loaded pistol in his car.
A search warrant was obtained for Taele's home in Downey, California, where authorities discovered multiple firearms, body armor, and notebooks with "concerning statements."
The nature of these statements remains unclear.
Legal proceedings
Suspect charged with several felonies
Taele has been charged with several felonies, including second-degree robbery and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun.
He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Taele pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday and was ordered to stay away from the golf course and not possess weapons.
His bail has been set at $250,000.
Ongoing investigation
No credible threat to our communities: Sheriff's department
The sheriff's department said Taele was arrested after plainclothes federal agents reported a suspicious person to local authorities.
When police confronted Taele, they discovered that he was wanted in connection to a robbery by the El Segundo Police Department, about 15 miles (25km) north of Rancho Palos Verdes.
Authorities searched him and found the 16-round magazine in his pocket.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has since emphasized that there is "no credible threat to our communities."
Security concerns
Similar incidents at Trump's events
Trump has survived three assassination attempts in the last few years.
In April 2026, Cole Tomas Allen tried to breach security at a White House event attended by Trump. He was later charged with attempted assassination of a US president.
In July 2024, a shooting occurred at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was speaking. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, while a former volunteer fire chief was killed during the alleged assassination attempt.