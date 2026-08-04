'SVC63' makers deny viral claims about Salman Khan's fees

In an exclusive statement to Bollywood Hungama, the producers said, "We have come across several reports circulating regarding Salman Khan's remuneration for SVC63. We would like to categorically state that these reports are completely false and baseless."

"As producers, we do not comment on or disclose confidential business or financial arrangements related to our projects. The figures currently being circulated, including those relating to the film's budget, are purely speculative and factually incorrect."