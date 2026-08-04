'SVC63' makers deny viral claims about Salman Khan's fees
What's the story
Recently, reports claimed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had charged a mere ₹70cr for Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63. The reports further claimed that the actor, who usually charges over ₹120cr per film, had slashed his fee by nearly 40% for this action entertainer. However, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind the project, has now dismissed these claims as "purely speculative and factually incorrect."
Statement
'Reports are completely false and baseless'
In an exclusive statement to Bollywood Hungama, the producers said, "We have come across several reports circulating regarding Salman Khan's remuneration for SVC63. We would like to categorically state that these reports are completely false and baseless."
"As producers, we do not comment on or disclose confidential business or financial arrangements related to our projects. The figures currently being circulated, including those relating to the film's budget, are purely speculative and factually incorrect."
Commitment
Request members of the media to reach out for clarification
The producers further emphasized their dedication to delivering a grand cinematic experience.
They said, "We sincerely request members of the media to reach out to us for any clarification pertaining to SVC63 before publishing such reports."
"Our team remains committed to creating a grand cinematic experience for audiences and delivering a film that lives up to their expectations."
Film details
More about the film
The untitled film also stars Nayanthara. Presented by Dil Raju, it went on the floors on April 22.
The project is being produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.
As per a separate report, makers are gearing up for a six-week shooting schedule in Mumbai, starting on Thursday.