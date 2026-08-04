'SVC63': Salman Khan gears up for 6-week schedule in Mumbai
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to start the next schedule of his upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled SVC63. The new schedule, which will last for six weeks, will commence on Thursday in Goregaon, Mumbai. Director Vamshi Paidipally plans to shoot three major action sequences and several crowd scenes during this period, reported mid-day.
Film details
On the Khan-Paidipally collaboration
SVC63 marks a significant collaboration between Khan and Paidipally.
The project has been in the news lately due to reports about Khan's remuneration.
Apparently, the superstar has taken a major cut from his usual ₹120cr fees to work in the film for only ₹70cr. Reportedly, this was influenced by Khan's close friendship with Rafi Kazi, one of the film's producers.
However, these speculations have not distracted the team from their filming schedule.
Action-packed scenes
Makers plan to release the film by Eid 2027
Coming to the upcoming schedule in Mumbai, "The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes," per a source.
"Nayanthara is expected to join the unit in a few weeks," and Rahul Dev, playing an antagonist, will also be part of this.
After wrapping up in October, makers plan to release the film by Eid 2027.