'SVC63': Salman Khan gears up for 6-week schedule in Mumbai

SVC63 marks a significant collaboration between Khan and Paidipally.

The project has been in the news lately due to reports about Khan's remuneration.

Apparently, the superstar has taken a major cut from his usual ₹120cr fees to work in the film for only ₹70cr. Reportedly, this was influenced by Khan's close friendship with Rafi Kazi, one of the film's producers.

However, these speculations have not distracted the team from their filming schedule.