Why Ramlila body is seeking pre-release screening for 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has written to director Nitesh Tiwari and the production house of Ramayana: Part One, asking for a special screening of the film before its release. The organization wants to ensure that no scenes or dialogues hurt religious sentiments. It has also warned of protests if its request is ignored. "The recently released trailer...appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character," the body further said.
Details
'We will raise objections if we believe film distorts scriptures'
Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, said in a letter, "If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections."
"If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures."
Past reference
Kumar recalled controversy surrounding 'Adipurush'
Kumar also recalled the controversy surrounding the 2023 film Adipurush, which was based on Ramayana.
He said that several scenes in the film had drawn objections from members of the Sanatan community and traditional Ramlila performers.
"For example, the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, leather was used inappropriately, and some characters were portrayed with features resembling Mughal-era figures."
Film information
About 'Ramayana: Part One'
Ramayana: Part One stars Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is directed by Tiwari and features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, with its sequel set for a theatrical release in Diwali 2027.