Why is student leader now on hunger strike in Jharkhand

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato launched his hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Sunday.

He alleged that despite weeks of protests, the Jharkhand government and JPSC have failed to address students' concerns.

"The current attitude of both the Jharkhand government and the Commission is demoralizing students across the state...To uphold the students' morale and escalate this struggle, I am giving up food starting today," he said.