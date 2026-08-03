Why is student leader now on hunger strike in Jharkhand
What's the story
Students in Jharkhand have intensified their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with a student leader going on an indefinite hunger strike. The protests, which started after the results of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Test were declared last month, demand the cancellation of this test and an investigation into all exams conducted by the TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) agency. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also extended its support to these protests.
Protest escalation
Devendra Nath Mahato demands immediate action
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato launched his hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Sunday.
He alleged that despite weeks of protests, the Jharkhand government and JPSC have failed to address students' concerns.
"The current attitude of both the Jharkhand government and the Commission is demoralizing students across the state...To uphold the students' morale and escalate this struggle, I am giving up food starting today," he said.
Protest details
Students have been protesting for 5 days
The protests have been going on for six days, with hundreds of students continuing their indefinite sit-in since July 29.
The demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC.
They also want a fifth "not attempted" option in OMR sheets.
Leader
'Papers are getting leaked'
"First, we will ensure that...Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," Mahato said.
Aspirants have accused authorities of failing to ensure transparency, alleging that multiple competitive tests have been compromised.
"Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," student protester Rekha Rana told ANI.'
Support extended
CJP extends support to students' agitation
Abhijeet Dipke, whose CJP spearheaded the nationwide student protest that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, has expressed his support for their demands on X.
"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Dipke posted on X on Sunday.
CM
Only appeal to government is to listen to students
The students have urged the Hemant Soren government to hold talks with students.
"Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully...You may have witnessed the nature of protests in other parts of the country, but the soil of Jharkhand is different. Here, the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students," a protester told ANI.
As part of their agitation, aspirants also organized a Mashal March in Ranchi.