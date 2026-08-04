Mrunal Thakur warns against distribution of her AI deepfakes
What's the story
Actor Mrunal Thakur has issued a stern warning against the creation and distribution of deepfake content using her likeness. She took to Instagram Stories and described such acts as "illegal and unacceptable." The warning comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating manipulated videos and other forms of identity theft.
Legal warning
'Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately'
Thakur's post read, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable."
"Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately."
She further warned, "Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."
Interestingly, the actor did not specify what exactly triggered the notice.
Celebrity stance
Other actors who have taken legal action against deepfakes
Thakur is not alone in her fight against deepfakes.
Several Indian actors, including Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Suniel Shetty, have approached courts to protect their identity from AI-generated misuse.
One of the biggest turning points in India's deepfake debate came when Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a manipulated video that went viral online.
Mandanna had described the experience as "extremely scary," urging people and authorities to take the issue seriously.
Career update
What's next for Thakur?
Thakur is currently working on the action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar.
The film also stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Mandanna.
It reportedly has a budget of ₹1,000 crore and will unfold across two timelines - one set in Puranic/Vedic times and another in contemporary times.
The makers are hoping to release it in December 2027, though they are yet to confirm it.