Mrunal Thakur warns against distribution of her AI deepfakes

Thakur is not alone in her fight against deepfakes.

Several Indian actors, including Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Suniel Shetty, have approached courts to protect their identity from AI-generated misuse.

One of the biggest turning points in India's deepfake debate came when Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a manipulated video that went viral online.

Mandanna had described the experience as "extremely scary," urging people and authorities to take the issue seriously.