Why were BTS's Grammy videos removed?

The Academy's clarification comes after BTS announced that they would not submit their music for the next Grammy Awards.

All the members posted the same statement on their personal Instagram accounts, saying, "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

Following this, fans noticed that videos of the group's performances at past Grammy events, like Dynamite and Butter, were no longer available on the Recording Academy's website.