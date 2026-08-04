Why were BTS's Grammy videos removed?
What's the story
The Recording Academy has clarified that the removal of BTS's Grammy performance videos from its website was not a result of the band's recent decision to pull out of the awards. A representative for the Academy told Korea JoongAng Daily that these removals were routine and due to "licensing expirations." "Past BTS performances were removed from the Grammys website and YouTube years ago as part of routine licensing expirations," they said.
Timing coincidence
'I hope that music can be heard and loved...'
The Academy's clarification comes after BTS announced that they would not submit their music for the next Grammy Awards.
All the members posted the same statement on their personal Instagram accounts, saying, "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
Following this, fans noticed that videos of the group's performances at past Grammy events, like Dynamite and Butter, were no longer available on the Recording Academy's website.
Category controversy
Grammy's new Asian Pop category sparks controversy
In June, the Recording Academy announced a new category for the Grammy Awards: Best Asian Pop Music Performance.
This decision has drawn criticism from both critics and K-pop fans.
They argue that this could lead to Asian artists being funneled into the Asian Pop category, making it less likely for them to compete with Western artists in the "General Field" awards.
Defense stance
Recording Academy CEO defends new category
Despite the backlash, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has defended the introduction of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
In a statement, he said, "The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia."
He also clarified that submitting music in this genre does not prevent artists from being considered for "General Field" categories like Record of the Year and Album of the Year.