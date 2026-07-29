BTS refuses to submit music for Grammys 2027: Here's why

The group's decision comes just weeks after the Recording Academy announced a new category for the 2027 Grammy Awards, Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

This award is meant to celebrate music in Korean pop (K-pop), Japanese pop (J-pop), Chinese pop (C-pop), and other Asian pop genres.

However, many have raised concerns that this move segregates Asian artists instead of providing them with equal opportunities at the main awards (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year).