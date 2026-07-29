BTS refuses to submit music for Grammys 2027: Here's why
What's the story
In a surprising move, K-pop sensation BTS has announced that they will not be submitting their music for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The announcement was made via individual Instagram Stories by all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group expressed their desire for music to be appreciated in its purest form without being classified by region or language. A newly announced Asian Pop award category might be the reason.
Background
BTS's decision comes after Recording Academy introduced new category
The group's decision comes just weeks after the Recording Academy announced a new category for the 2027 Grammy Awards, Best Asian Pop Music Performance.
This award is meant to celebrate music in Korean pop (K-pop), Japanese pop (J-pop), Chinese pop (C-pop), and other Asian pop genres.
However, many have raised concerns that this move segregates Asian artists instead of providing them with equal opportunities at the main awards (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year).
Album success
BTS's latest album 'Arirang' tops Billboard 200 chart
Despite their decision to skip the Grammys, BTS has had a phenomenal year with their latest album, Arirang.
Released on March 20, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 641K equivalent album units in its first week.
The group also sold 516K physical copies through vinyl and CD releases, marking the biggest sales week for a group album in over 10 years.
Chart success
'Swim' debuts at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart
The lead single from Arirang, titled Swim, also made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
This marked BTS's seventh chart-topping hit and pushed their total number of entries to 39 songs.
The album's first-day streaming numbers on Spotify reached an impressive 110 million, with all 14 tracks occupying the top positions on the Global Daily Top Song chart.