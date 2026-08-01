Salman Khan reportedly takes huge pay cut for 'SVC 63'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly agreed to a significant pay cut for his upcoming film SVC 63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor is said to be charging ₹70 crore for the project, which is 60% of his usual fee of over ₹120 crore per film, reported Free Press Journal. The project is scheduled to release on Eid in 2027.
Friendship factor
Khan's friendship with producer Rafi Kazi influences fee reduction
An industry insider revealed that the decision to reduce his fee was influenced by Khan's close friendship with Rafi Kazi, one of the film's producers.
The source said, "Salman has reportedly given this discount because his longtime friend, Rafi Kazi, is the mediator on the project."
"Rafi's name will appear as one of the producers of the film. And it is because of the friend factor that SK has agreed to taking a big cut in his fees upfront."
Past agreements
Khan's history of negotiating profit shares
Historically, Khan has been known to negotiate deals when he also gets a share in the film's profits.
Since Dabangg (2010), most of his films have been produced by family members or under his own banner, Salman Khan Films (SKF).
Even when working with other producers, he has reportedly kept a stake in the film's rights or taken OTT and satellite rights instead.
However, it remains unconfirmed if Khan has opted for a profit-sharing model for SVC 63.
Industry goodwill
When he did cameos without charging a fee
Khan is also known for his goodwill in the industry.
He has reportedly done several cameos and special appearances without charging a fee, including for Riteish Deshmukh's recent movie Raja Shivaji.
Moreover, Ajay Devgn had earlier shared that Khan even refused to accept payment for appearing in the Po Po song from Son of Sardaar.
Apart from SVC 63, Khan will also be seen in his home production, Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.