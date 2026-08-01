Salman Khan reportedly takes huge pay cut for 'SVC 63'

An industry insider revealed that the decision to reduce his fee was influenced by Khan's close friendship with Rafi Kazi, one of the film's producers.

The source said, "Salman has reportedly given this discount because his longtime friend, Rafi Kazi, is the mediator on the project."

"Rafi's name will appear as one of the producers of the film. And it is because of the friend factor that SK has agreed to taking a big cut in his fees upfront."