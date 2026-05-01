'Raja Shivaji' review: Riteish's film is chore to sit through

Riteish Deshmukh 's ambitious film Raja Shivaji, which he had been nurturing for 10 years, has finally hit cinemas. It features a large ensemble cast comprising Abhishek Bachchan , Vidya Balan , Genelia Deshmukh , Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt , and Sachin Khedekar. Ambitious and sincere as it might be, it's an overlong, middling mess that could put you to sleep. Here's our review.

Plot, cast Who plays what in the film? Directed and written by Deshmukh, the movie traces the early life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Deshmukh) and his vision of Swarajya. Dutt plays the chief antagonist Afzal Khan. Genelia and Bachchan are seen as Shivaji's wife, Saibai, and his brother, Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, respectively. Veteran actors Bhagyashree and Khedekar essay his parents Jijabai and Shahaji Bhosale.

#1 Film is needlessly long, and the VFX is laughably bad Divided into Dhurandhar-like chapters, the film is long and laborious (it runs for a whopping 187 minutes). Tacky, jarring VFX is a major letdown, making you wonder if the makers rushed to capitalize on Maharashtra Day. Moreover, Khan, who plays Shah Jahan, features in multiple scenes set against an under-construction Taj Mahal. They are so shoddy that they end up being unintentionally hilarious.

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#2 Deshmukh fails to do justice to the titular role Deshmukh, who has carved a successful Bollywood career through his comedies, struggles in this intense, demanding role. Despite his efforts, we greatly struggle to submit to his vision. Contrast this with Vicky Kaushal, whose thundering performance uplifted an otherwise mediocre Chhaava. Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Bachchan suit their respective parts, but ultimately, the patchy script fails them.

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#3 What's going on with Dutt's repetitive roles? Dutt seems stuck on a hamster wheel of villainous roles. From The Raja Saab to Baaghi 4 and Double iSmart to KD: The Devil, his characters have begun to look and feel the same. In Raja Shivaji, he enjoys a meaty role and some impactful dialogues, but eventually, it's yet another forgettable role that adds nothing to his filmography.

#4 Gets better post-intermission, but by then, it's too late Raja Shivaji barely allows scenes to breathe; Deshmukh mechanically jumps from one sequence to the next without any rhythm. After two lifeless hours, the film gains some momentum in the final hour. This is particularly evident in the last stretch when Afzal and Shivaji prepare for their consequential face-off. But the ship has already sunk by then, and the significant damage cannot be undone.