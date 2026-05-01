US plans 'final blow' to Iran, considers hypersonic missile deployment

United States Central Command (Centcom) chief Admiral Bradley Cooper has briefed President Donald Trump about plans for a "final blow" to Iran . The proposed plan includes a "short and powerful" series of strikes on Iranian targets, aimed at pressuring Tehran into negotiations. This development comes amid reports that Centcom has requested the deployment of the long-delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to West Asia for potential use against Iran.

Military options Trump administration mulls military action in Iran The news of the planned meeting, which was first reported by Axios, highlighted how the Trump administration is contemplating potential military action in Iran as the war has continued to escalate for the past two months and nears the mark where it would require congressional approval. The Centcom's request for hypersonic missile deployment would mark a significant shift in Washington's approach to conflict. If approved, it would be the first time such technology is used in combat by the US.

Strategic shift Hypersonic missile request amid Iran's strategic countermeasures The US Centcom's request for the hypersonic missile comes after Iran moved its missile launchers out of range of the Precision Strike Missile currently deployed by the US Army. The decision to consider military action and deploy advanced weaponry underscores Washington's strategic shift in dealing with Iran. Meanwhile, China and Russia have already deployed their hypersonic missiles, with Russia even using them in Ukraine.

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