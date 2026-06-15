The changes include the introduction of an indigenous Bandi jacket

Indian Army's new uniform code replaces colonial-era customs

By Snehil Singh 11:09 am Jun 15, 202611:09 am

What's the story

The Indian Army has introduced a new uniform code, the Army Uniforms-2026 Pamphlet, which seeks to do away with colonial-era customs. The changes include the introduction of an indigenous Bandi jacket as part of civil formal dress. The manual aims to standardize dress regulations across the force and marks a conscious effort to move away from colonial symbols and terminology.