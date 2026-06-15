Indian Army's new uniform code replaces colonial-era customs
What's the story
The Indian Army has introduced a new uniform code, the Army Uniforms-2026 Pamphlet, which seeks to do away with colonial-era customs. The changes include the introduction of an indigenous Bandi jacket as part of civil formal dress. The manual aims to standardize dress regulations across the force and marks a conscious effort to move away from colonial symbols and terminology.
Cultural alignment
'Indigenisation and alignment with national ethos'
The manual's changes are detailed under a chapter titled "Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos." It states, "In keeping with the nation's sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated in this edition of Army Uniforms Pamphlet." The Bandi jacket will be worn over a full-sleeved shirt with matching trousers as part of formal civil attire for officers.
Uniform changes
Manual removes archaic terminology
The new manual also removes the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6 and makes sword carriage by Reviewing Officers optional. The use of archaic terminology such as "Royal" has also been discontinued. Swords will now only be carried by parade commanders, contingent commanders, and designated personnel during major ceremonial events like Republic Day and Independence Day parades.
Uniform standards
Guidelines on personal appearance
The Army Uniforms Pamphlet 2026 also lays down guidelines on personal appearance, military bearing, and conduct in uniform. It prohibits radical hairstyles, unauthorized beards, visible electronic gadgets, tattoos, body piercings, and cosmetic make-up while in uniform. The wearing of a uniform at political or religious gatherings without authorization is also prohibited.
Modernization
New winter working dress to be introduced by June 2029
The foreword of the manual states that the 2026 edition "reflects a considered step toward aligning our dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accouterments and terminology." The Army has also introduced a new winter working dress featuring a Battle Jacket, which will replace the jersey-based winter uniform by June 2029.