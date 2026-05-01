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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Raja Shivaji' to storm box office; collects ₹5cr in pre-sales
'Raja Shivaji' to storm box office; collects ₹5cr in pre-sales
'Raja Shivaji' box office collection

'Raja Shivaji' to storm box office; collects ₹5cr in pre-sales

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 01, 2026
10:25 am
What's the story

The much-anticipated Marathi film, Raja Shivaji, is on track for a record-breaking opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film's advance booking trends indicate a strong debut. The Marathi version of the movie has reportedly collected ₹4.25 crore gross (₹3.6 crore net) in pre-sales for Day 1 (Friday). Overall, the advance stood at ₹5.14 crore gross. This will get a further boost from spot bookings and walk-ins.

Record-breaking potential

Film expected to surpass 'Sairat's opening numbers

The film is likely to surpass the opening numbers of previous record-holders Sairat and Timepass 2, which opened at around ₹3.6cr net. Trade analysts expect Raja Shivaji to comfortably land in the ₹8-10cr range on Day 1, considering the current pace of advance booking figures. The film's core business is expected to come from Maharashtra despite its multi-lingual release strategy in Hindi and Telugu.

Star power

Everything to know about the film

The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Boman Irani, among others. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh.

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