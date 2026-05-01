'Raja Shivaji' to storm box office; collects ₹5cr in pre-sales
What's the story
The much-anticipated Marathi film, Raja Shivaji, is on track for a record-breaking opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film's advance booking trends indicate a strong debut. The Marathi version of the movie has reportedly collected ₹4.25 crore gross (₹3.6 crore net) in pre-sales for Day 1 (Friday). Overall, the advance stood at ₹5.14 crore gross. This will get a further boost from spot bookings and walk-ins.
Record-breaking potential
Film expected to surpass 'Sairat's opening numbers
The film is likely to surpass the opening numbers of previous record-holders Sairat and Timepass 2, which opened at around ₹3.6cr net. Trade analysts expect Raja Shivaji to comfortably land in the ₹8-10cr range on Day 1, considering the current pace of advance booking figures. The film's core business is expected to come from Maharashtra despite its multi-lingual release strategy in Hindi and Telugu.
Star power
Everything to know about the film
The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Boman Irani, among others. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh.