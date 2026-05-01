'Raja Shivaji' to storm box office; collects ₹5cr in pre-sales

Record-breaking potential

Film expected to surpass 'Sairat's opening numbers

The film is likely to surpass the opening numbers of previous record-holders Sairat and Timepass 2, which opened at around ₹3.6cr net. Trade analysts expect Raja Shivaji to comfortably land in the ₹8-10cr range on Day 1, considering the current pace of advance booking figures. The film's core business is expected to come from Maharashtra despite its multi-lingual release strategy in Hindi and Telugu.