'Devil Wears Prada': Woman who inspired Emily's character comes forward  

Meeting details

What did Fremar tell Blunt?

Fremar recounted an unexpected meeting with Blunt at a dinner party. "I was like, 'This is so intimate and personal and we're at a mutual friend's house.' So I said to her, I was like, 'I just need to let you know I'm Emily.'" She added that Blunt wasn't particularly interested in this revelation. "I thought I was gonna get this like huge reaction.' No, it was like, 'Oh, okay.'"