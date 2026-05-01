'Devil Wears Prada': Woman who inspired Emily's character comes forward
What's the story
Leslie Fremar, a former Vogue assistant, has claimed that the character of Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada was inspired by her. Speaking on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, she confirmed Emily was based on her, saying, "I know I am. Yes. Correct." Fremar also shared her experience of meeting Emily Blunt, who played the character in the iconic 2006 film.
Meeting details
What did Fremar tell Blunt?
Fremar recounted an unexpected meeting with Blunt at a dinner party. "I was like, 'This is so intimate and personal and we're at a mutual friend's house.' So I said to her, I was like, 'I just need to let you know I'm Emily.'" She added that Blunt wasn't particularly interested in this revelation. "I thought I was gonna get this like huge reaction.' No, it was like, 'Oh, okay.'"
Professional ties
More on 'The Devil Wears Prada'
During her time at Vogue, Fremar hired Lauren Weisberger, the author of The Devil Wears Prada, as a junior assistant for Anna Wintour. They worked together for eight months. Weisberger's 2003 book was inspired by her experiences at the fashion magazine. Meanwhile, Blunt is reprising her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released on Friday.