'Devil Wears Prada 2' targets solid ₹10cr start in India 

The Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2 , featuring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway , is likely to earn more than ₹10 crore in India on its first day. The movie was released on Friday and is expected to beat the opening day collections of Michael (₹6.5cr) and Project Hail Mary (₹2.25cr). It is competing with Ek Din and Raja Shivaji, among others, at the box office .

Global impact 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' could earn $100M globally The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been a global success, with experts predicting it could earn between $80 million and $100 million in its opening weekend. This is a significant jump from the prequel's debut of $27.5 million. The film's advance booking in India was also strong, with about 11,000 tickets reportedly sold out for the preview screenings within 24 hours of their announcement.

Star power A-list cast, nostalgia fueling buzz The sequel, directed by David Frankel, features an A-list ensemble cast including Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. This star-studded lineup has contributed to the film's high expectations and strong pre-release buzz. The original film was a trendsetter that gained cult status over the years. Despite a 20-year gap between the two films, it seems that the craze for The Devil Wears Prada has not diminished.

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