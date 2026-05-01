'Devil Wears Prada 2' targets solid ₹10cr start in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2, featuring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, is likely to earn more than ₹10 crore in India on its first day. The movie was released on Friday and is expected to beat the opening day collections of Michael (₹6.5cr) and Project Hail Mary (₹2.25cr). It is competing with Ek Din and Raja Shivaji, among others, at the box office.
Global impact
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' could earn $100M globally
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been a global success, with experts predicting it could earn between $80 million and $100 million in its opening weekend. This is a significant jump from the prequel's debut of $27.5 million. The film's advance booking in India was also strong, with about 11,000 tickets reportedly sold out for the preview screenings within 24 hours of their announcement.
Star power
A-list cast, nostalgia fueling buzz
The sequel, directed by David Frankel, features an A-list ensemble cast including Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. This star-studded lineup has contributed to the film's high expectations and strong pre-release buzz. The original film was a trendsetter that gained cult status over the years. Despite a 20-year gap between the two films, it seems that the craze for The Devil Wears Prada has not diminished.
Marketing tactics
KJo's meeting with Streep, Hathaway helped film's buzz
The film's marketing strategy in India has also been noteworthy. Karan Johar recently shared pictures from his meeting with Streep and Hathaway in Tokyo, where they promoted The Devil Wears Prada 2. This unique approach of selling Hollywood films to the local audience has been lauded by industry experts. However, some believe that these promotional tactics may not significantly impact viewership. Promotion or not, the truth remains that there's a strong buzz around the film, and that'll do wonders.