'Devil Wears Prada' eyes big India debut; sells 11,000 tickets
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, has sold nearly 11,000 advance tickets within a day of bookings going live, per Bollywood Hungama. The comedy-drama is set to hit theaters on Friday (May 1) with paid previews starting from Thursday evening. This surge in ticket sales comes after the success of other recent Hollywood releases, such as Project Hail Mary and Michael.
Audience response
Film likely to attract urban premium audience
Despite being a sequel to a film released two decades ago, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has managed to generate significant interest among both younger and older audiences. The first part of the film, released in 2006, starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The sequel's advance booking indicates that it is likely to attract urban premium audiences who have been instrumental in the box office success of films like Barbie (2023), F1: The Movie (2025), Project Hail Mary, and Michael.
Market challenges
Competition from other films releasing on same day
Despite the positive response to its advance booking, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to face stiff competition from other films releasing on May 1. These include Raja Shivaji in Hindi and Marathi, Ek Din in Hindi, Patriot in Malayalam, Dhabkaaro in Gujarati, Pitt Siyapa in Punjabi, among others. This could lead to screen-sharing issues for the Hollywood film.