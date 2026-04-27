'Devil Wears Prada' eyes big India debut; sells 11,000 tickets

Audience response

Film likely to attract urban premium audience

Despite being a sequel to a film released two decades ago, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has managed to generate significant interest among both younger and older audiences. The first part of the film, released in 2006, starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The sequel's advance booking indicates that it is likely to attract urban premium audiences who have been instrumental in the box office success of films like Barbie (2023), F1: The Movie (2025), Project Hail Mary, and Michael.