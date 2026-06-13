PM Modi embarks on 6-day visit to France, Slovakia

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At G7 Summit, India to raise Global South concerns

On the last day of his visit, the PM will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest startup and tech event, alongside President Macron. In Slovakia, he will meet Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini to strengthen ties further. He will also engage with Slovak business leaders. The PM said the visit will further energise India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an "important and valued member."