PM Modi embarks on 6-day visit to France, Slovakia
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a visit to France and Slovakia. The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and reviewing progress with the leadership of both countries. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. This is his seventh trip to France since 2014 and his first-ever visit to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.
Diplomatic discussions
India-France Year of Innovation
In France, PM Modi will meet President Emmanuel Macron to review progress since February and discuss global issues of mutual interest. He will also inaugurate "Bharat Innovates" with President Macron on June 14. This event is part of the India-France Year of Innovation and aims to connect Indian startups with global investors. At the G7 Summit, Modi said India will voice its own concerns and those of the Global South.
Global platform
At G7 Summit, India to raise Global South concerns
On the last day of his visit, the PM will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest startup and tech event, alongside President Macron. In Slovakia, he will meet Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini to strengthen ties further. He will also engage with Slovak business leaders. The PM said the visit will further energise India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an "important and valued member."
Twitter Post
PM Modi departs for France, Slovakia
#WATCH | PM Modi embarks on an official visit to France and Slovakia; to attend the G7 Summit in Evian— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026
(Video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/FA3V6zwaY9