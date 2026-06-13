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Home / News / India News / PM Modi embarks on 6-day visit to France, Slovakia
PM Modi embarks on 6-day visit to France, Slovakia
PM Modi is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in France

PM Modi embarks on 6-day visit to France, Slovakia

By Snehil Singh
Jun 13, 2026
11:03 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a visit to France and Slovakia. The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and reviewing progress with the leadership of both countries. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. This is his seventh trip to France since 2014 and his first-ever visit to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

Diplomatic discussions

India-France Year of Innovation

In France, PM Modi will meet President Emmanuel Macron to review progress since February and discuss global issues of mutual interest. He will also inaugurate "Bharat Innovates" with President Macron on June 14. This event is part of the India-France Year of Innovation and aims to connect Indian startups with global investors. At the G7 Summit, Modi said India will voice its own concerns and those of the Global South.

Global platform

At G7 Summit, India to raise Global South concerns

On the last day of his visit, the PM will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest startup and tech event, alongside President Macron. In Slovakia, he will meet Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini to strengthen ties further. He will also engage with Slovak business leaders. The PM said the visit will further energise India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an "important and valued member."

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PM Modi departs for France, Slovakia

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