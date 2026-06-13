Robinhood sees record traffic after SpaceX's historic market debut

Trading strategy

SpaceX's IPO and impact on other space stocks

For its IPO, SpaceX only offered about 4% of its shares for trading. This limited supply could lead to extreme fluctuations in the company's stock price as it navigates its new status as a public company. Amid an initial surge, other space stocks that had rallied ahead of SpaceX's debut took a hit on Friday. Rocket Lab's stock fell by 10.8%, while Intuitive Machines and Planet Labs saw declines of 13.1% and 8.8%, respectively.