'Gomer Pyle' actor Ronnie Schell dies at 94
What's the story
Ronnie Schell, a veteran actor known for his role as Pvt. Duke Slater on the popular 1960s sitcom Gomer Pyle: USMC, has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, he passed away due to natural causes on Friday at UCLA Hospital in Los Angeles. The report added that he was the last surviving cast member of Gomer Pyle: USMC.
Career highlights
His career and notable works
Schell had an extensive career with nearly 150 TV roles. His most notable role was on Gomer Pyle: USMC, a hit spinoff of The Andy Griffith Show. The show focused on the titular character played by actor and singer Jim Nabors, who was a polite gas station attendant from the fictional town of Mayberry. It aired from 1964 to 1969.
Additional roles
His family and personal life
Apart from Gomer Pyle: USMC, Schell also appeared on projects like Love American Style, The Patty Duke Show, Mork & Mindy, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Charlie's Angels, One Day At A Time, and General Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Janet, and sons Gregory and Christian. He also has a granddaughter named Chiara. May he rest in peace.