Actor Ronnie Schell dies at 94

'Gomer Pyle' actor Ronnie Schell dies at 94

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:06 am Jun 13, 202611:06 am

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Ronnie Schell, a veteran actor known for his role as Pvt. Duke Slater on the popular 1960s sitcom Gomer Pyle: USMC, has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, he passed away due to natural causes on Friday at UCLA Hospital in Los Angeles. The report added that he was the last surviving cast member of Gomer Pyle: USMC.