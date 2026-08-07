Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis predicts Oscar for 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his support for the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Speaking at the inauguration of Prime One Studio on August 6, he said he would be "very disappointed" if the film didn't win an Oscar. He said, "I'd be very disappointed with the jury of the Academy Awards if Ramayana doesn't get an Oscar. It's not a film of a decade, it's a film of a millennium."
Earlier praise
Fadnavis had earlier praised 'Ramayana' at Waves Summit 2025
This isn't the first time Fadnavis has praised Ramayana.
He had earlier lauded the film's scale at the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai, where he spoke to producer Namit Malhotra.
He noted, "Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple it with the latest technology...and I think that's what you are doing."
Release information
Release date of 'Ramayana'
The first part of Ramayana will be released on November 6, 2026, two days before Diwali. The second part is expected to be released around Diwali 2027.
Sony Pictures confirmed the release date on its official X handle on Wednesday, calling it "an epic journey unlike anything seen before" ahead of its worldwide theatrical release.
Trailer release
Makers also released English trailer of 'Ramayana'
Along with the release date announcement, the makers also dropped an English trailer for Ramayana.
Unlike a regular dubbed trailer, this version had the characters speaking English lines.
Social media users speculated that Brahma AI might have been used to create this effect, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the technology used.
Actor's perspective
Meet cast and characters of 'Ramayana'
Earlier, in an interview with The Direct, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor had said that adapting one of India's most revered epics into two films had been difficult.
He also rejected the idea that the story needed a modern reinterpretation to connect with present-day audiences.
Ramayana will see Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta, among others.