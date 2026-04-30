Before watching sequel, here's 'Devil Wears Prada' recap

The Devil Wears Prada, a 2006 film directed by David Frankel and based on a book by Lauren Weisberger, has been a Hollywood classic since its release. The movie starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling. It was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Costume Design for Patricia Field and Best Actress for Streep. Before its sequel hits theaters on Friday, here's a recap.

Plot overview Plot of 'The Devil Wears Prada' Andy wants to make it big as a journalist but ends up working as a personal assistant to Runway magazine's editor, Miranda, who's absolutely ruthless. Initially, Andy is unable to meet Miranda's high demands and has no interest in the fashion world. However, after Nigel, who's an art director, mentors her, she begins to thrive. But when the job starts affecting her personal life, and she sees Miranda betray Nigel, Andy decides to quit before she becomes more like Miranda.

Turning point Andy's journey in the film Toward the end, Miranda is at a risk of getting replaced as the Runway editor. But she uses her connections and one-ups everyone to secure her seat. While Andy is impressed with the cutthroat precision with which Miranda operates, given that her scheme hurt Nigel's chances at a job offer, it sits wrong with her.

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Climax 'I see a great deal of myself in you' The conversation after Miranda gives Nigel's job to someone else finally pushes Andy over the edge. Miranda tells Andy she was impressed with her effort to warn her about getting replaced as the editor of Runway. Miranda saying "I see a great deal of myself in you" after crushing Nigel's dream job prompts Andy to quit and walk away from Runway. Although Andy had started compromising her personal life for this fast-paced job, she leaves it all behind.

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