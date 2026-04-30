Subhash Ghai confirms 'Taal' sequel on the way

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ghai said, "We cannot have the same actors of Taal today as they are older. So, an extension of the original story is out." He added, "But it will be a musical love story. I want fresh faces to play the lead roles." The director has not revealed any further details about the plot or potential cast members for this much-anticipated sequel.

Announcement

'Taal 2' to be announced by October

When asked if Rai Bachchan will be making a cameo, Ghai replied, "Mukta Arts has never had these gimmicks of having stars as cameos in their movies." "So, Akshaye, Aishwarya, and Anil will not be there in Taal 2. If we require star power, we can request anyone, but the character needs to be justified." "I'd like to have a well-known director to helm it. We plan to announce Taal 2 by October."