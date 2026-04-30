Subhash Ghai confirms 'Taal' sequel on the way
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that he is working on a sequel to his 1999 musical hit Taal. The original film, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, followed the journey of a gifted village singer who achieves fame after heartbreak. However, Ghai has stated that the sequel will not be a continuation of the original story or feature its original cast members.
Casting details
'I want fresh faces to play the lead roles'
Speaking to Mid-Day, Ghai said, "We cannot have the same actors of Taal today as they are older. So, an extension of the original story is out." He added, "But it will be a musical love story. I want fresh faces to play the lead roles." The director has not revealed any further details about the plot or potential cast members for this much-anticipated sequel.
Announcement
'Taal 2' to be announced by October
When asked if Rai Bachchan will be making a cameo, Ghai replied, "Mukta Arts has never had these gimmicks of having stars as cameos in their movies." "So, Akshaye, Aishwarya, and Anil will not be there in Taal 2. If we require star power, we can request anyone, but the character needs to be justified." "I'd like to have a well-known director to helm it. We plan to announce Taal 2 by October."