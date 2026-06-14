2nd T20I: Mishara, Shanaka power Sri Lanka with fifties
What's the story
Sri Lanka leveled the T20I series against West Indies with a stunning 37-run victory in the second match at Sabina Park. The win was built on stellar performances from Kamil Mishara and Dasun Shanaka, who scored brilliant half-centuries. Riding on their brilliance, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 194/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Here we look at their stats and performance.
Game changers
Mishara, Shanaka propel SL to a strong total
Despite a 40-run opening stand, the Lankans were reduced to 43/3 Mishara then steadied the innings with an unbeaten 61. He added 45 runs with Kamindu Mendis (24) en route to the rescue operation. The real game-changer was former captain Dasun Shanaka, who smashed a blistering 58 off just 24 deliveries. His and Mishara's fifth-wicket partnership added an impressive 104 runs to the total.
Bowling brilliance
WI falter in run-chase despite resistance from middle-order batters
In response, the West Indies struggled with their chase. Captain Shai Hope and Brandon King fell cheaply, leaving Shimron Hetmyer (36) and Powell (43) to stabilize the innings. However, disciplined bowling from Chameera (3/9), Wanindu Hasaranga (3/38), and spinner Dunith Wellalage (2/28) kept them in check. The home side eventually collapsed for 157 all out in the 19th over.
Mishara
Fourth T20I fifty for Mishara
Mishara's 40-ball 61* was laced with four fours and three sixes. With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 1,264 runs in T20 cricket from 66 matches at 25.79, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his eighth fifty in T20s. Meanwhile, 538 of his T20 runs have come for Sri Lanka from 23 T20Is at 26.90 (50s: 4).
Shanaka
Shanaka closing in on 2,000 T20I runs
Shanaka smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 24-ball 58. From 133 T20Is, the dasher now owns 1,992 runs at 20.96 as his strike rate is 129.68. He hit his ninth fifty. 138 of his runs have come in five games against WI at 46 (50: 1). Overall in T20 cricket, the veteran has raced to 5,207 runs at 25.65. He slammed his 20th fifty in the format (100s: 3).