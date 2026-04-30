Motorola's Razr foldable phones debut with minor changes, higher prices

Motorola has unveiled its updated Razr series for 2026, comprising three models: the flagship Razr Ultra, mid-range Razr+, and budget-friendly Moto Razr. The company has kept most of the specs unchanged from last year's models but increased their prices. The new devices will be available in the US starting May 21 and can be pre-ordered from May 14.

Flagship features Razr Ultra costs $1,500 The Razr Ultra, Motorola's flagship model, comes with a steep price tag of $1,500. This is $300 more than last year's starting price and a whopping $700 hike from the discounted rate of its predecessor. The phone packs a bigger battery (5,000mAh) and new color options: an Alcantara-textured "Orient Blue" and "Cocoa," which combines last year's wood-like finish with a darker brown hue.

Design enhancements Other changes in the flagship model The Razr Ultra features a new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on its outer 4.0-inch display, instead of the standard Gorilla Glass Ceramic used last year. The brand has also dropped the 1TB model that was recently discounted on Motorola's own website for just $800 with a free pair of earbuds.

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Model similarities What about the Razr+? The Razr+ (2026) is almost identical to its two direct predecessors, featuring the same 6.9-inch and 4.0-inch displays, a two-year-old Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and similar storage and RAM configurations. The only major changes are a larger battery (4,500mAh), a new green "Mountain View" color with a "woven-inspired jacquard finish," Gorilla Glass Victus on the front panel, and an ultrawide shooter instead of its telephoto lens.

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