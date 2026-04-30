'Michael' remains steady; India gross crosses ₹28cr
What's the story
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, has collected a total of ₹23.45 crore at the Indian box office by Day 6 (Wednesday). The film witnessed a slight dip on Wednesday with a collection of ₹2.3 crore net across 2,722 shows, but managed to stay above the ₹2 crore mark despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Its gross total collections stand at an estimated ₹28.07 crore.
Upcoming releases
Upcoming films that will challenge 'Michael'
The film will face fresh competition from new releases on Friday, May 1. Among them is Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji, a historical epic likely to benefit from the Maharashtra Day holiday. Early trends suggest a Hindi opening in the ₹2-3 crore net range. Also releasing is Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan. The romantic drama may open in the ₹1-2 crore net range. Michael's biggest competitor will perhaps be another Hollywood release, Devil Wears Prada 2.
Box office performance
Looking at 'Michael' in numbers
The biographical drama has emerged as one of the strongest-performing Hollywood titles in April, holding its ground against domestic releases. It opened with a collection of ₹3.7 crore in India and went on to collect ₹1.7 crore during its premieres last Thursday. The film saw a spike during the weekend, bringing in ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday before witnessing a dip again on Monday with collections of ₹2.25 crore.