'Michael' remains steady; India gross crosses ₹28cr

The film will face fresh competition from new releases on Friday, May 1. Among them is Riteish Deshmukh 's Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji, a historical epic likely to benefit from the Maharashtra Day holiday. Early trends suggest a Hindi opening in the ₹2-3 crore net range. Also releasing is Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan . The romantic drama may open in the ₹1-2 crore net range. Michael's biggest competitor will perhaps be another Hollywood release, Devil Wears Prada 2 .

Box office performance

Looking at 'Michael' in numbers

The biographical drama has emerged as one of the strongest-performing Hollywood titles in April, holding its ground against domestic releases. It opened with a collection of ₹3.7 crore in India and went on to collect ₹1.7 crore during its premieres last Thursday. The film saw a spike during the weekend, bringing in ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday before witnessing a dip again on Monday with collections of ₹2.25 crore.