'Devil Wears Prada 2' set for mammoth $180M opening

The Devil Wears Prada 2 , the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 hit film, is set to dominate the summer box office with a projected opening of nearly $180 million worldwide. The film, which reunites original cast members Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , and Stanley Tucci, is expected to earn between $73 million and $80 million domestically.

Domestic sales Advance ticket sales indicate strong start for the film The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already made $20 million in presales in the US and Canada, indicating a potential domestic start of $80 million at 4,150 theaters, per Deadline. These advance ticket sales are reportedly higher than those for Amazon MGM Studios's Project Hail Mary and Dune: Part Two. The film is releasing nearly two decades after the original movie, which was a massive hit.

Box office battle 'Michael' expected to earn $45-50 million Lionsgate's Michael is also expected to perform well, with a projected box office of $45 million-$50 million. The film is likely to hold onto the IMAX pockets, while Devil Wears Prada 2 will dominate premium large-format screens. In terms of counterprogramming, Neon has Adam Scott's horror film Hokum at 2,000 theaters, and Angel Studios has the animated version of George Orwell's Animal Farm at 2,500 sites.

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Long-term strategy Hopes are high for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Despite the trend of female-skewing movies being frontloaded in their grosses, there are hopes that Devil Wears Prada 2 will have a longer run. The film's second weekend coincides with Mother's Day, which could help boost its earnings. Additionally, the movie has partnered with brands like L'Oreal, Dior (which makes a cameo in the film), Mercedes-Benz, and Diet Coke to attract younger audiences.

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