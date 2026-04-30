'Bhooth Bangla' is slow but steady; India net reaches ₹125cr
What's the story
The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has been experiencing a steady but slow growth in its box office performance. Despite a slight increase in collections on the second Tuesday of its release, the movie witnessed a decline in numbers on Wednesday (Day 13). The Priyadarshan directorial earned ₹84.4cr during its first week and has now crossed ₹124cr net and ₹148cr gross collection domestically.
Collection breakdown
'Bhooth Bangla' minted ₹3.4cr on Day 13
On its 13th day, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a drop in box office collections compared to the previous day. The film earned ₹3.4cr across 8,823 shows in India, taking its total domestic gross collection to ₹148.06cr and net earnings to ₹124.65cr, per Sacnilk. The film's performance has been steady despite facing competition from other releases such as Michael and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Global performance
International earnings and global box office milestone
In just four days of its release, Bhooth Bangla had already crossed the ₹100cr mark at the global box office. Now, on Day 13, the film added another ₹0.75cr from international markets to its total overseas gross collection of ₹51.5cr. This brings the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹199.56cr! The film is expected to surpass the ₹200cr mark by this weekend.
Film details
More about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. The film marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. It was released on April 17 after multiple delays. Special paid preview shows were held a day earlier on April 16.