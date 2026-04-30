'Bhooth Bangla' is slow but steady; India net reaches ₹125cr

The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar , has been experiencing a steady but slow growth in its box office performance. Despite a slight increase in collections on the second Tuesday of its release, the movie witnessed a decline in numbers on Wednesday (Day 13). The Priyadarshan directorial earned ₹84.4cr during its first week and has now crossed ₹124cr net and ₹148cr gross collection domestically.

Collection breakdown 'Bhooth Bangla' minted ₹3.4cr on Day 13 On its 13th day, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a drop in box office collections compared to the previous day. The film earned ₹3.4cr across 8,823 shows in India, taking its total domestic gross collection to ₹148.06cr and net earnings to ₹124.65cr, per Sacnilk. The film's performance has been steady despite facing competition from other releases such as Michael and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Global performance International earnings and global box office milestone In just four days of its release, Bhooth Bangla had already crossed the ₹100cr mark at the global box office. Now, on Day 13, the film added another ₹0.75cr from international markets to its total overseas gross collection of ₹51.5cr. This brings the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹199.56cr! The film is expected to surpass the ₹200cr mark by this weekend.

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