'Dhurandhar 2' daily collection drops to ₹1cr; earns ₹1,782cr worldwide

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge , directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , has completed its 42nd day in theaters. It managed to earn only ₹1cr on Wednesday in India. The film is currently the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever and is on a record-breaking spree. It is chasing two records: the global gross of Baahubali 2 and the domestic haul of Pushpa 2.

Record chase 'Dhurandhar 2' is just behind 'Baahubali 2' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017, has a global gross of ₹1,788.06cr- a nine-year-old record for the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally. Dhurandhar 2 is currently at ₹1,782.15cr (as per Sacnilk), just a little behind! With its current daily collection of ₹1-1.5cr (combined domestic and overseas), the record could be broken this week.

Domestic record Will it break 'Pushpa 2's record? Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the domestic net record at ₹1,234.1cr. With Dhurandhar 2 currently at ₹1,133.94cr India net, this gap is also not unachievable. The seventh weekend will be crucial in determining how close Dhurandhar 2 can get to this all-time domestic crown before its theatrical run ends.

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Record-breaking debut Record-breaking 1st 3 weeks for 'Dhurandhar 2' By the end of Week 1, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had collected a staggering ₹674.17cr, breaking all first-week records. The momentum continued in Week 2 with an additional ₹263.65cr, surpassing the lifetime collection of the original film (2025), which was ₹840.2cr. In Week 3, it became the first Hindi film to enter the elite ₹1,000cr net club in India!

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Sustained success Day-wise domestic breakdown of 'Dhurandhar 2' Even in its second month, Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹1,100cr mark on Day 29, proving that audiences were still hungry for Dhar's gritty realism. On Day 41, it defied the typical weekday slump with a 28.6% growth, netting ₹1.35cr across 2,925 shows. This brought its total domestic net to ₹1,132.99cr and gross to ₹1,356.07cr!

Global success Domestic numbers on Day 42 On the global front, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹0.25cr from international markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹1,780.82cr. As of Day 42, it continues its theatrical run with 2,447 shows and has already netted ₹1cr today! These earnings have pushed its domestic totals to a net of ₹1,133.94cr and gross of ₹1,357.2cr.