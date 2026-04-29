Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,780cr in 41 days

Ranveer Singh 's espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar , is still going strong in theaters even after crossing the 40-day mark. On its sixth Tuesday (Day 41), the film added ₹1.35 crore net, taking its total India gross collections to a whopping ₹1,356.07 crore. This has also pushed its total India net earnings to ₹1,132.99 crore!

Global chase 'Dhurandhar 2' is eyeing this record On the same day, Dhurandhar 2 also raked in ₹0.25 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to ₹424.75 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of the spy thriller to a staggering ₹1,780.82 crore! If this trend continues, the film may soon breach the box office record set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,788.06 crore).

Box office performance More about film's box office journey Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Jaafar Jackson's Michael, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to rake in substantial amounts at the box office. The film's impressive earnings have been consistent since its release on March 19, 2026. In its first week alone, it earned ₹674.17 crore, breaking all existing records to become the highest opening week in Indian history!

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Film details Everything to know about 'Dhurandhar 2' Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It stars Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a R&AW agent who lives undercover in Karachi as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. To recreate Pakistan's border terrain authentically, the film was shot in Thailand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh!

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