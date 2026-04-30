From 'Ghajini' to 'Sitaare...': Why remakes excite Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan , in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, spoke about his upcoming production Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi . The film is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Thai movie One Day. Despite criticism from netizens over Bollywood's trend of remaking international films, Khan defended the practice. He said he has no qualms about adapting foreign films for Indian audiences.

Remake rationale Khan on why he isn't against remakes Khan said, "Actually, it has nothing to do with Junaid. You must understand that Ghajini was also a remake. So, I have nothing against remakes." "So I feel that when you come across a material that really excites you...it's been made in another part of the world in another language. I'd like our audience to also experience that same feeling." "The story that touched me, I want to share it with them in the language that we understand."

Cultural changes Cultural changes in previous adaptations Khan also said that the team had to make some cultural changes while adapting Champions into Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP). He said these changes were necessary for an Indian audience. Khan further said that when creative people get inspired by something, they try to add their own touch to it. He added, "So, I've never had problems doing remakes for the last 38 years, and I don't think I'll have a problem doing remakes going ahead as well."

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