Donald Trump wants 'ABC' to fire 'unfunny' Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump , the President of the United States, once again demanded that ABC News fire late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel . The demand comes after a controversial monologue by Kimmel about First Lady Melania Trump . In a post on Truth Social , Trump said, "When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel... who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television?" "People are angry. It better be soon!!!"

Controversial remarks What did Kimmel say about Melania? The controversy started with a joke Kimmel made on his show about Melania. He said, "Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." The joke was made as part of a mock roast ahead of the White House Correspondents's Dinner and has since attracted criticism from the Trumps.

Comedian's defense Kimmel defended himself Kimmel recently defended himself during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. He said, "Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age and then, a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age." Despite the controversy, reactions from public figures have been relatively muted compared to past incidents.

Advertisement

Regulatory action FCC orders review of 'ABC's broadcast licenses Separately, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ordered an early review of ABC's local station broadcast licenses. This move has drawn scrutiny on the network, which is owned by Disney. The FCC's order said, "Disney's ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days - in other words, by May 28, 2026."

Advertisement