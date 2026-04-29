'My god': Kimmel blasts Trump for mocking his own death

Jimmy Kimmel , the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump . The roast came after Trump asked for Kimmel's dismissal over a joke he made about Melania Trump looking like an "expectant widow." In response, Kimmel highlighted a similar joke made by Trump himself. "Wait a minute. Did he just make a joke about his death? My god. You should be fired for that," he quipped during his latest monologue.

Retaliation Trump's initial outrage over Kimmel's skit The feud started after Kimmel's recent skit, where he delivered an "alternative" monologue for the White House Correspondents's Dinner. The skit featured Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, among others. Following an apparent assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend, the president and his wife expressed their displeasure with Kimmel's joke, calling it a "call to violence" and saying it was "far beyond the pale."

Irony Trump's joke about his own death In his monologue, Kimmel played a clip of Trump welcoming King Charles to the US. During this speech, Trump reminisced about his mother and her 63-year marriage to his father. He then jokingly turned to Melania on stage and said, "And uh excuse me if you don't mind. That's a record we won't be able to match, darling. I'm sorry. Just not going to work out that way." Kimmel was visibly shocked by this joke cracked by Trump.

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