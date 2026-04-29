US regulator to review Disney licenses after Kimmel's Melania joke
What's the story
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated an early review of Disney's television broadcast licenses. The incident follows Jimmy Kimmel's recent "alternative" White House Correspondents's Dinner segment on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he joked that First Lady Melania Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow." The FCC is investigating possible violations by Disney's ABC stations, including unlawful discrimination.
License renewal
FCC mandates Disney to submit license-renewal applications
The FCC has ordered Disney to submit license-renewal applications for all its licensed TV stations within 30 days. This requirement is part of the agency's renewal review process, which may compel Disney to demonstrate compliance with public-interest standards. The licenses of Disney-owned ABC television stations were not due for renewal until 2028, making this early review even more unusual.
License revocation
Rare action not taken in over 40 years
The FCC's early review could result in the revocation of the stations' licenses to broadcast, a rare action not taken by the commission in over 40 years. Jeffrey Schneider, a professor at USC Gould School of Law, told Reuters that such early reviews are typically based on technical issues or fraudulent conduct. He added it was highly unlikely Disney would lose its licenses as the burden was on the FCC to prove "intentional and repeated violations" of regulations.
Company stance
Disney responds to FCC's order
In response to the FCC's order, a Disney spokesperson told the BBC that ABC and its stations operate within FCC guidelines. The spokesperson emphasized that their focus remains on serving viewers in local communities. Meanwhile, Kimmel defended his comments about Trump on his show, saying it was a "very light roast joke" and not a call to assassination.
Political stunt
Democratic commissioner calls review 'political stunt'
The FCC's order has been criticized by Democratic FCC commissioner Anna M Gomez, who called it "a political stunt." She wrote on X, "This is unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere." "Companies should challenge it head-on. The First Amendment is on their side." The move comes as the White House continues to pressure ABC to fire Kimmel.