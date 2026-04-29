White House slams Jimmy Kimmel for 'widow' joke about Melania

The White House has slammed Jimmy Kimmel for a joke about US First Lady Melania Trump . Steven Cheung, the White House's communications director, said, "Jimmy Kimmel is a s--- human being for: #1. Making a disgusting joke about assassinating the President." "#2. Doubling down on that joke instead of doing the decent thing by apologizing." The incident comes after Kimmel's recent "alternative" White House Correspondents's Dinner segment, where he joked that Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow."

Controversial joke The first lady asks 'ABC' to take stand against Kimmel Kimmel's joke was aimed at roasting President Donald Trump and his family. The host said, "Typically, somebody funny shows up" to the annual dinner, but this time, a Mentalist was invited. However, the first lady responded by asking ABC to "take a stand" against Kimmel for what she called "hateful and violent rhetoric." On Monday, the President wrote on Truth Social that Kimmel should be "immediately fired by Disney and ABC," which has been airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003.

Defense Kimmel defends his joke in latest monologue In response to the backlash, Kimmel defended his joke during his latest monologue. He insisted that his remarks about Trump couldn't have influenced the events at the actual White House Correspondents's Dinner two days later, where a gunman opened fire. "It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am," Kimmel said.

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