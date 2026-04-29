What to expect from Ariana Grande's upcoming album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande has announced her eighth studio album, titled Petal . It will be released on July 31 under Republic Records. Co-written and executive produced with Ilya (Ilya Salmanzadeh), the album explores themes of emotional growth, resilience, and transformation. It comes during her ongoing tour cycle and after her recent acting work in the Wicked films. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Announcement Grande revealed the title and release date Grande officially announced the album via a social media post featuring a black-and-white portrait with the caption "petal 7.31," confirming both the title and release date. The announcement quickly gained traction as fans speculated on the meaning behind the imagery and timing. Notably, Ilya and Grande have worked together since her 2018 album, Sweetener.

Album concept Exploring the album's concept and themes Grande describes Petal as "something that is full of life" and "growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." The concept aligns with her latest artistic direction, where personal evolution and emotional vulnerability shape her storytelling. According to Billboard, the album will have 12 tracks.

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